Hong Kong singer G.E.M. denies she married in secret

Hong Kong singer G.E.M. has refuted a report which claims that she is married.

On Thursday (May 14), a reader told Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News that the 28-year-old had married her boyfriend, stylist Mark Ngai, secretly early this year.

G.E.M., whose real name is Gloria Tang, is known for her impressive vocal range and piano skills. Her relationship with Ngai came to light when they were spotted holding hands in Shibuya, Japan, in 2017.

The unnamed reader claimed that the couple held a cosy beach wedding in Thailand on Jan 25, the first day of Chinese New Year. It was said to be attended only by family members from both sides and the couple's close friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reader also pointed to photos uploaded by Tang and Ngai's sister, television host Joyce Ngai, on social media around that period, in which they both looked like they were in Thailand. Mark Ngai also posted a photo on Feb 1 of him in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The report was swiftly shot down by Tang's agency.

"We do not usually respond to reports on artists' personal affairs, but this rumour is hilarious," it said. "G.E.M. thanks everyone for the concern, but there is no need to congratulate her as she is not married."

The Ngai siblings also rubbished the report when they were approached by the media.

Their maternal grandfather is tycoon Chris Wong, who was briefly married to Hong Kong actress Rosamund Kwan in the early 1980s.

Tang had previously dated Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin, who is now married to singer Kiki Ting with two children.