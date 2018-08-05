Hong Kong pop star Ellen Joyce Loo dies in fall from building at age 32

Hong Kong pop star Ellen Joyce Loo died at age 32 on Sunday (Aug 5) outside a Happy Valley residence, according to local reports.

The police received a report of a person falling from a building in Sing Woo Road at about 9.50am.

A police source said that it was the singer and added that Loo was found dead at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.

Toronto-born Loo moved to Hong Kong when she was four.In 2001 at the age of 15, she formed a band called at17 with Eman Lam. In 2010, Loo struck out on her own in Taiwan.

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013.

Last year, she came out as a lesbian, thanking her wife Fisher Yu during her speech while collecting an award at the 28th Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan.