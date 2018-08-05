Hong Kong pop star Ellen Joyce Loo dies in fall from building at age 32

Ellen Joyce Loo was found dead at the scene outside a Happy Valley residence in Hong Kong on Aug 5, 2018.
Ellen Joyce Loo was found dead at the scene outside a Happy Valley residence in Hong Kong on Aug 5, 2018.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
19 min ago
wderek@sph.com.sg

Hong Kong pop star Ellen Joyce Loo died at age 32 on Sunday (Aug 5) outside a Happy Valley residence, according to local reports.

The police received a report of a person falling from a building in Sing Woo Road at about 9.50am.

A police source said that it was the singer and added that Loo was found dead at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.

Toronto-born Loo moved to Hong Kong when she was four.In 2001 at the age of 15, she formed a band called at17 with Eman Lam. In 2010, Loo struck out on her own in Taiwan.

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013.

Last year, she came out as a lesbian, thanking her wife Fisher Yu during her speech while collecting an award at the 28th Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan.

  • HELPLINES

  • Samaritans Of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

    Singapore Association For Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

    Institute Of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

    Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

    Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

    Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!