Hong Kong actress Carina Lau goes for hike with Chow Yun Fat, says her legs 'don't belong to her now'

Carina Lau and Chow Yun Fat at the starting point of MacLehose Trail, a 100-km hiking trail in Hong Kong.
Carina Lau and Chow Yun Fat at the starting point of MacLehose Trail, a 100-km hiking trail in Hong Kong.PHOTO: CARINA LAU/INSTAGRAM
Published
34 min ago
rueyyan@sph.com.sg

Both Carina Lau and Chow Yun Fat are known for their love of hiking and the two Hong Kong actors went hiking together recently.

On Thursday (April 23), the 54-year-old posted on social media several photos of herself taken while she was hiking, including two photos of her with Chow, 64.

She wrote: "Thanks for introducing me to this hobby which is beneficial to both mind and body. We have set a record today by jogging and walking 22km. I feel as if my legs don't belong to me now."

In one of the photos, Lau and Chow stood in front of a sign indicating the starting point of MacLehose Trail, a 100-km hiking trail in Hong Kong.

Fans said they looked like they were in good spirits, although some noted Chow's white sideburns even though he was wearing a black cap.

多謝你教識我呢個有益身心嘅愛好❤️今日係新記錄，22K半行半跑，以家我對腳好似唔係我自己嘅🥴
Photo from Chow Yun Fat!
View this post on Instagram

Photo from Chow Yun Fat!

A post shared by Carina Lau/劉嘉玲 (@carinalau1208) on

深入自然，您會更好地理解一切
View this post on Instagram

深入自然，您會更好地理解一切

A post shared by Carina Lau/劉嘉玲 (@carinalau1208) on

 
 
 

Lau and Chow have worked together on several movies, such as Rich & Famous (1987), Let The Bullets Fly (2011) and From Vegas To Macau II (2015).

Lau, who is married to Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, will be appearing in upcoming Hong Kong movie Warriors Of Future, while Chow, who is married to Singaporean Jasmine Tan, will appear in the new movie Be Water, My Friend.

On Tuesday, Lau also posted a photo of her and veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse, 83, in sportswear, with the caption, "Legend".

Legend
View this post on Instagram

Legend

A post shared by Carina Lau/劉嘉玲 (@carinalau1208) on

Topics: 

Branded Content