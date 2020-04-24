Hong Kong actress Carina Lau goes for hike with Chow Yun Fat, says her legs 'don't belong to her now'

Both Carina Lau and Chow Yun Fat are known for their love of hiking and the two Hong Kong actors went hiking together recently.

On Thursday (April 23), the 54-year-old posted on social media several photos of herself taken while she was hiking, including two photos of her with Chow, 64.

She wrote: "Thanks for introducing me to this hobby which is beneficial to both mind and body. We have set a record today by jogging and walking 22km. I feel as if my legs don't belong to me now."

In one of the photos, Lau and Chow stood in front of a sign indicating the starting point of MacLehose Trail, a 100-km hiking trail in Hong Kong.

Fans said they looked like they were in good spirits, although some noted Chow's white sideburns even though he was wearing a black cap.

Lau and Chow have worked together on several movies, such as Rich & Famous (1987), Let The Bullets Fly (2011) and From Vegas To Macau II (2015).

Lau, who is married to Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, will be appearing in upcoming Hong Kong movie Warriors Of Future, while Chow, who is married to Singaporean Jasmine Tan, will appear in the new movie Be Water, My Friend.

On Tuesday, Lau also posted a photo of her and veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse, 83, in sportswear, with the caption, "Legend".