Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma joins Instagram but does not follow ex-flame Jacqueline Wong

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma is finally on Instagram.

The 46-year-old, who is not active on social media and set up his Weibo account only in 2018, joined Instagram on Tuesday night (June 9). He reportedly chose Tuesday as he is a fan of Donald Duck, whose birthday falls on June 9.

Ma's new account has attracted more than 87,000 followers as of Thursday afternoon. Among them are several Hong Kong actors, including ex-girlfriend Nancy Wu, Kevin Cheng, Priscilla Wong and Roxanne Tong.

Ma returned the favour and is also following the accounts of rumoured girlfriend Natalie Tong and his The Exorcist's 2nd Meter (2020) co-star Hubert Wu.

However, he is not following the account of another ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong. The pair broke up last year after she was caught kissing married singer Andy Hui in a taxi.

For his first post, the actor posted a picture of himself adjusting his hair in front of a mirror, with the caption: "New beginning...I am Kenneth Ma."

It has garnered more than 49,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon, with many Hong Kong artists, including Eliza Sam, Moon Lau and Bob Lam, commenting that he was on Instagram finally.

The actor's second post on Thursday was about an encounter with a young female fan.

Ma was crowned Best Actor for the first time at the TVB Anniversary Awards 2019 in January for his role as a doctor in the medical drama Big White Duel (2019).

He has clocked 20 years in the entertainment industry and was previously nominated a whopping 12 times at the awards.