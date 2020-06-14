Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma dates his ex-girlfriend's good friend, actress Roxanne Tong

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma has been linked to an actress whose surname is Tong since he broke up with actress Jacqueline Wong last year.

It turned out to be Roxanne Tong instead of Natalie Tong as previously rumoured.

On June 12, he was photographed by the media driving to Roxanne Tong's house. He stayed at her apartment for about four hours before they were seen leaving together for a shopping trip at about 8pm.

Both Ma, 46, and Tong, 33, admitted to their relationship a few hours later. They posted a photo of a toy unicorn and a toy white horse on their respective Instagram accounts on June 13, with the caption, "Thanks for the care", and tagged each other in the posts.

The actor was approached by Hong Kong media when he reported for work at TVB City, the headquarters of broadcaster TVB.

He said they have been dating for about two months and have met each other's parents. He added that he liked Tong's character and that his mother liked her too.

Ma and Tong had previously acted together in the psychological crime drama My Dearly Sinful Mind (2017).

"We did not keep in touch much after filming My Dearly Sinful Mind," he said. "But we met up recently and felt that we could develop our relationship further. I am not young either."

Tong is the daughter of actor Tong Chun Chung and niece of actor Kent Tong.

Tong Chun Chung, 63, told the media that he was very satisfied with her daughter's boyfriend and rated Ma "100 marks".

Roxanne Tong is a good friend of Wong's. They both took part in the Miss Hong Kong Pageant in 2012, where Wong was the first runner-up and Tong finished in the top six.

And Tong took over Wong's role in television serial Forensic Heroes IV after Wong was caught kissing married singer Andy Hui last year.