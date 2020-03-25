Homegrown host Lee Teng is engaged to Taiwanese girlfriend

SINGAPORE - Homegrown television host Lee Teng has gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Miss Gina Lin, who is not in the entertainment industry.

The 36-year-old posted photos of his proposal and the engagement ring on Instagram on Tuesday (March 24).

Lee, who was born in Taiwan but moved to Singapore when he was a child, wrote: "Hello Mrs Lee. This was a simple, sweet surprise. I put the next half of my life into your hands."

The pictures show a thoughtful proposal that unfolded in a room filled with balloons, flower petals and photos of the couple. Alphabet blocks that spell out "marry me" were arranged on the floor. Miss Lin was also holding a large bouquet of flowers.

According to a previous interview Lee did with Lianhe Zaobao, the couple began dating in October 2018.

He said then: "I saw her profile on Instagram and thought she's really pretty. Then I realised she's my younger sister's friend so I asked her to introduce us."

He also revealed that Miss Lin, an advertising executive, is nine years his junior, and also from Taiwan and based in Singapore.

Many local celebrities congratulated Lee on his Instagram page, including veteran actress Xiang Yun and Michelle Chong, founder of his management agency Left Profile, who commented that this was going to be the first Left Profile wedding.

Lee became a full-time television personality following his first-runner-up win on the local reality competition Superhost in 2006, and has since consistently hosted local variety programmes.