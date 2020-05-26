Home-grown TV host Lee Teng's fiancee is pregnant

SINGAPORE - Home-grown television host Lee Teng announced on Monday (May 25) on Instagram that his Taiwanese fiancee Gina Lin is pregnant.

Taiwan-born Lee uploaded pictures of him, with a stuffed toy underneath his shirt to pretend he was pregnant, with his fiancee.

He wrote on Instagram, referring to the baby's nickname: "This is the best gift for my birthday this year. Hello Little Beansprout, welcome to our little family."

Lee will turn 37 on May 30.

The host proposed to Ms Lin, an advertising executive who is nine years his junior, in March.

He told local Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News that she is expected to go into labour sometime in early October.

Lee, who wants to keep the baby's gender a secret for now, will register their marriage in June, after circuit breaker measures are eased.

He says: "We had a long discussion and she wants to go back to her home in Taiwan to give birth. Taiwan is managing their coronavirus situation quite well so we will fly her back next month."

He adds: "I will definitely be by her side for the labour. That is very important."