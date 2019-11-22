Hong Kong unrest: Eason Chan axes 25 shows, Jay Chou postpones six concerts

There is still more than a month to go but the year has already ended badly for Eason Chan.

The Hong Kong singer has opted to play it safe and cancel 25 shows - slated from Dec 9 to Jan 6 - at the Hong Kong Coliseum, over safety concerns.

Hong Kong has been roiled by violent protests for weeks.

Chan, 45, has not performed at the Coliseum for six years, and both he and fans had been looking forward to the reunion.

But despite the months of preparations and rehearsals, the organiser said it is a prudent move to axe the shows, given the uncertainties over safety and transport issues.

Public transport has been affected by protesters who target train stations and barricade roads.

The organiser is handing out refunds because it cannot guarantee that the shows can be staged at a later date, given challenges such as booking a venue and availability of production crew and musicians.

The turmoil in Hong Kong has also hit fans of other artists.

Mandopop king Jay Chou has postponed six December shows that were sold out, citing the same safety and transport considerations.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards, one of K-pop's biggest showcases, also switched its venue from Hong Kong to Nagoya, with the Japanese city now playing host on Dec 4.

Hong Kong had hosted the annual event since 2012.