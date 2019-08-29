HK singer Joey Yung douses talk that she is in romantic relationship with married man

Singer Joey Yung has a long list of "admirers" who have turned up at her recent run of Hong Kong concerts.

The men are mainly singers - Jacky Cheung and Nicholas Tse, for example - who took to the stage to sing with her.

But one man, Mr Gavin So, who was seen at many of her shows, is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with her.

Yung, 39, told China Press that Mr So, who is married, is just a friend and that she is not a homewrecker.

Insisting that there is a zero chance of the two of them pairing up, she also apologised for any distress felt by Mr So from the media speculation.

"As announced in my recent concert, I am still single," she said, adding that she welcomes any recommendations of men to date from her fans.

Still, her denial does not see her refuting a report in Apple Daily which noted that she and Mr So, said to be an executive in a food company, had taken a holiday in Tokyo in July.

Related Story HK singer Joey Yung gets rare help from Jacky Cheung in her concert

Yung, who split from singer Wilfred Lau early this year, was also said in June to be dating the son of Emperor Group chairman Albert Yeung. The company manages her career.

Yung apparently has her way with men.

Tse told the crowd at her concert that she was sick when she called him, and he could not understand what she was talking about.

"I told her to stop talking, I'll do whatever you say. She said I flew back here just for this concert. Actually, I wasn't the only one who was willing to do that.

"A lot of us support her, and that is because she deserves it."