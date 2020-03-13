Hong Kong model Kathy Chow's husband caught kissing another woman

Hong Kong supermodel Kathy Chow's eight-year marriage may be on the rocks after her husband, French jeweller Julien Lepeu, was caught behaving intimately with another woman near their home.

Chow, 45, and Mr Lepeu, 42, wed at a chateau in Grasse, France in 2012 after a six-year courtship. The couple have two sons - Jacques, four, and Avner, two.

The couple, who have posted photos of a happy family on social media, celebrated their seventh anniversary in September 2019.

According to Hong Kong magazine Weekend Weekly, Mr Lepeu was recently spotted with a Caucasian-looking woman at a cafe in Deep Water Bay, which is about a five-minute drive from his home in Repulse Bay. They were seen kissing and holding hands, with Mr Lepeu caressing her hair and hugging her.

He also did not have his wedding ring on in the photos taken by the magazine. They were at the cafe for about 1-1/2 hours before leaving together in his car.

Chow looked disappointed but calm when she was shown the photos by journalists from Weekend Weekly. She declined to answer questions about their relationship.

Sources told the magazine that Mr Lepeu had also been spotted dining with the same woman in Central's Soho district six months ago

This is not the first time he was caught cheating on Chow. He was seen kissing a young actress while dating Chow, but she forgave him.

Chow previously dated Hong Kong singer Alex To and was also romantically linked to late Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao and Mr Sean Lien, the son of former Taiwanese vice-president Lien Chan.

In January, she posted a photo of her and Mr Lepeu celebrating the New Year. And on Valentine's Day, she posted a picture of her son with her wedding photo in the background.