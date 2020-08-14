HK actress Phoebe Sin opens up about marriage and motherhood on Instagram

HONG KONG - In an Instagram post on Wednesday (Aug 12), actress and Miss Hong Kong finalist Phoebe Sin shared her thoughts on married life and motherhood, Oriental Daily News reported.

Sin, 30, met her husband, 43-year-old actor Ruco Chan, when she was competing in the 2016 Miss Hong Kong competition, where he was a guest judge.

The two hit it off and dated for two years before tying the knot in October 2018. They welcomed their daughter Quinta in April 2019.

"Since becoming a mother, I sometimes get comments that I no longer have to work and can just stay with my baby at home. That is true to an extent," wrote Sin, who cut down on projects after her daughter's birth.

"I get to see Quinta grow up and taking care of my husband brings me satisfaction."

However, she admits that being home too often can be stifling and stultifying: "In the quiet periods between the busyness of everyday life and when you are left alone with your thoughts - that was confusing for me."

What helped her get out of her rut were books and movies, which she said expanded her worldview.

"I want to be a happy mother and bring vitality into my home. It's in the quiet moments of a busy day that you get to do what you want to do," she said.

She also posted an image of herself at work and wrote: "This is the most recent work photo. I was very motivated at work that day. Only a mother with a broad worldview can give her children a good education."