HK actor-singer Pakho Chau manages to buy perfect Valentine's Day 'gift' - toilet paper

On Feb 14, Hong Kong actor-singer Pakho Chau found the perfect Valentine's Day "gift" at a supermarket.

After two weeks of fruitless shopping, he managed to buy toilet paper, which has been wiped off from store shelves by Hong Kongers amid a Covid-19 outbreak.

A driver was even held up early on Monday (Feb 17) by three men outside a supermarket in Mong Kok.

They took away toilet paper worth more than HK$1,000 (S$180), reported Agence France-Presse.

According to the hket portal, Chau, 35, lauded his neighbours for queuing up without fuss in the store, praising their support for one another in difficult times.

One neighbour, knowing that the actor had a daughter with wife Stephanie Chu in December, asked if he wanted the sanitiser that she was intending to pay for.

Chau declined the offer, adding that his home is well-stocked with essential medical items and that he is willing to share these with friends and old folk.

On Valentine's Day, Chau and his wife still find it humorous over how he won her over more than 10 years ago when they first met.

He confessed in a previous interview that Chu, then reportedly a fashion buyer, did not "even as much as glance at me".

But Chau, then a model, tracked her down on social media and they started dating.

They tied the knot in 2016.