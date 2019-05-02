Hit-making duo The Chainsmokers performing in Singapore in August

SINGAPORE - Electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers will be back in Singapore for a show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 21.

The pair - American DJs and producers Alex Pall and Drew Taggart - are behind some of the biggest hit singles in recent years.

Closer, their song from 2016 that features American pop singer Halsey, for example, has clocked over one billion streams on Spotify and over 2.2 billion views on YouTube.

Other hit tracks include Something Just Like This, their 2017 collaboration with British band Coldplay, #Selfie (2014) and Paris (2017).

They have released two albums, Memories...Do Not Open (2017) and Sick Boy last year (2018) and won a Best Dance Recording Grammy Award for 2016 song, Don't Let Me Down.[7][/7] Their third album, World War Joy, is due to be released sometime this year (2019) and reportedly features collaborations with the likes of Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer and American rockers Blink-182.

They were among the headliners who performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2017.

Tickets for the upcoming show, ranging from $128 to $248, go on sale via SportsHubTix channels on May 6 at 10am for Citi Card members, on May 8 at 10am for Live Nation Members and on May 10 at 10am for the general public.