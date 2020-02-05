Hamilton musical comes to the big screen next year

LOS ANGELES • Walt Disney will bring the wildly popular musical Hamilton to the big screen next year and it is reportedly spending a record amount to do it.

The film will include the original cast of Hamilton and be filmed onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, according to a tweet from the musical's creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney acquired the rights to the Broadway show for US$75 million (S$103 million) in one of the biggest film acquisition deals, entertainment news website Deadline reported.

Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger is a big fan of the musical, even quoting lyrics during the company's annual meeting three years ago.

Over the years, Disney has built up a sizeable theatre business, including touring productions of shows such as The Lion King.

Meanwhile, Miranda has already become a hot property for Disney, contributing to films such as Moana (2016) and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

In his own tweet, Mr Iger said he was "thrilled" to team up with Miranda.

Hamilton opened on Broadway in August 2015 and became a sensation, selling out performances for months in advance and winning 11 Tony awards.

It is a hip-hop musical based on the biography of Alexander Hamilton, one of the United States' founding fathers.

The movie is scheduled to be released Oct 15 next year, Miranda said in the tweet. Disney confirmed the release date in its statement.

