Guns N' Roses song, November Rain, is first 1990s song to hit 1 billion views on YouTube

SINGAPORE - American rock band Guns N' Roses has created a new milestone on video streaming site YouTube, becoming the first to receive more than one billion views for a music video produced in the 1990s.

November Rain, written by lead singer Axl Rose and released in 1992, is the first video created from the era to have hit the one billion view milestone on YouTube, said Google.

It is also the first video created before the inception of YouTube to reach a billion views.

The second-most popular music video from the 1990s is Zombie by The Cranberries, with 739 million views, followed by Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

The music video for November Rain, which was uploaded on YouTube in 2009, received an average of almost 560,000 views a day last year.

Views for the video also sees "consistent spikes" every November, said Google. Last year, the number of views for the song increased by 41 per cent in that particular month.

Related Story Despacito gets five billion views

Related Story See You Again dethrones Gangnam Style on YouTube

The song received its highest number of daily views on Nov 25 last year, according to statistics from Google.

It is also the most popular video in an unofficial trilogy of music videos from the band's two albums - Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II. The first song in the trilogy, Don't Cry, has more than 471 million views, while the third song Estranged has more than 111 million views.

Videos by the Guns N' Roses have been watched more than 692 million times on YouTube so far.

For the year so far, more than 80 per cent of views originated outside the United States (89 million views), including Brazil (69 million views), Mexico (66 million views), Argentina (28 million views) and Colombia (23 million views).