Green Day moves Singapore concert to April 2021

SINGAPORE - American band Green Day will now perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 1, 2021. The band was originally scheduled to perform at the same venue on March 8 but the gig, and the rest of the band's tour, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans who had bought tickets for the pop-punk stalwarts' original show through ticketing agencies Sports Hub Tix or Apactix can use them for the new date.

Those unable to make it for the rescheduled date will have to request for a full refund through Apactix (call 3158-8588 or email enquiry@apactix.com) by April 17.

Tickets for the new date and are available through all Sports Hub Tix channels.

The show will now feature home-grown punk band Iman's League as a support act.

Green Day are best known for hits such as Basket Case (1994), Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (2004) and 21 Guns (2009), and last performed to a full-house crowd at the same venue in 2010.

Formed in 1986, the band, comprising singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool, rose from the underground punk scene to become one of the most commercially successful American rock bands in the last two decades.

They have won multiple music awards, including five Grammy Awards. Their 1994 commercial breakthrough Dookie won Best Alternative Music Performance in 1995, while their 2004 hit album American Idiot picked up Best Rock Album in 2004.

A stage adaptation of American Idiot on Broadway won two Tony Awards in 2010 and a Grammy in 2011.

In 2015, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band have released 13 albums, including 1990 debut 39/Smooth and its most recent one, Father Of All..., in February.