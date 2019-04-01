Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle fatally shot, says report

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 31), NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

A Los Angeles police department spokesman could not confirm the victim's name, but told AFP that a shooting had killed one person and wounded two others.

The shooter is reportedly still at large.

Just hours earlier, Hussle had tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Long part of the underground rap circuit, the 33-year-old struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for US$100 (S$135) each.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for Victory Lap, his first formal album that finally dropped last February after six years of teasing, but lost to rap's woman of the moment Cardi B.