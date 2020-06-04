Goo Hara Act to be relooked after failing to pass

SEOUL • The Goo Hara Act will be relooked by the 21st Legislation and Judiciary Committee in its upcoming meetings, South Korean pop culture website Koreaboo reported.

The act was started by Mr Goo Ho In, the older brother of late K-pop singer Goo Hara. The 28-year-old was found dead in her home in Seoul last November.

On May 19, South Korea's 20th National Assembly declared that the act - which came about from the family tussle over Goo's estate - needed "further review".

Two days after her funeral, her mother contacted Mr Goo regarding the estate.

Their mother, who had abandoned their family when the siblings were nine and eleven, had instructed her lawyer to seek 50 per cent of Goo's estate.

According to South Korea's Civil Act, parents are entitled to their deceased child's assets.

Mr Goo then petitioned for a Goo Hara Act that aims to change the country's inheritance law. It would prevent a parent's claim on his children's assets if he neglected his parental duties.

Mr Goo called it his "last gift" to his sister.

The petition managed to gather the required 100,000 signatures in 30 days and went under review by the 20th National Assembly.

When the assembly ruled that the act needed further review, it was their final meeting and that meant the act had failed to pass.

The Bill has been picked up by the 21st National Assembly.