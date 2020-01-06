Golden Globes: 1917 named best movie; Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger get acting honours

Best Director - Movie: Sam Mendes (1917)

Best Movie (Drama): 1917

Best Actor in a Movie (Drama): Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Best Actress in a Movie (Drama): Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie: Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Best Actor in a Movie - Musical or Comedy: Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Best Actress in a Movie - Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Best Movie - Musical or Comedy: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best TV Series (Drama): Succession

Best TV Series (Comedy or Musical): Fleabag

Best Actress in a TV Series - Comedy or Musical: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best Actor in a TV Series - Comedy or Musical: Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Actor in a TV Series - Drama: Brian Cox (Succession)

Best Screenplay - Film: Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Best Actress in a TV Series - Drama: Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actress (Film): Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Best Foreign-Language Film: Parasite

Best Animated Feature Film: Missing Link