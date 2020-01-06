Golden Globes: 1917 named best movie; Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger get acting honours

Best Director - Movie: Sam Mendes (1917)
Best Movie (Drama): 1917
Best Actor in a Movie (Drama): Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Best Actress in a Movie (Drama): Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie: Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)
Best Actor in a Movie - Musical or Comedy: Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Best Actress in a Movie - Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Best Movie - Musical or Comedy: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best TV Series (Drama): Succession
Best TV Series (Comedy or Musical): Fleabag
Best Actress in a TV Series - Comedy or Musical: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Best Actor in a TV Series - Comedy or Musical: Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Actor in a TV Series - Drama: Brian Cox (Succession)
Best Screenplay - Film: Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)
Best Actress in a TV Series - Drama: Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Best Supporting Actress (Film): Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Best Foreign-Language Film: Parasite
Best Animated Feature Film: Missing Link