Godfrey Gao's friends make sure his dad is not lonely during festive period

Singer Christine Fan posted videos of a Christmas gathering with Godfrey Gao's father, Mr Tsao Tao-cheng.
Godfrey Gao's celebrity friends did not want his father to feel left out during the year-end festive period.

The Taiwan-born Canadian actor- model died of cardiac arrest on Nov 27 while taking part in Chinese sports reality show Chase Me. He was 35.

Gao's agency said he had been suffering from a flu during the shoot.

On Dec 10, singer Christine Fan posted videos of a Christmas gathering with Gao's father, Mr Tsao Tao-cheng, and singer Wilber Pan among the guests.

Fan wrote online: "I think Godfrey wishes that all of us, including his family and friends, will spend each day happily. Only this way can he leave in peace, to the happiest place with no worries."

In one photo posted, Mr Tsao was shown playing the guitar.

Another photo featured a Christmas decoration in the shape of the letter G.

 

Meanwhile, media outlet Mirror Media has reported that Gao's mother has appealed to netizens to stop sharing a clip that shows him collapsing on Nov 27, so the family can grieve in peace.

His funeral will be held on Sunday (Dec 15).

陪以翔的爸爸聊聊天唱唱歌，今晚真的是好特別的一晚～ 神說《喜樂的心是良藥，憂傷的靈使骨頭枯乾》 我想 @godfreygao GODFREY 希望我們每一個人，包括他最愛的家人，朋友，都要喜喜樂樂的過每一天，唯有如此，他才能安心的離開，去最快樂最無憂無慮的地方！很想念你，真的，很快我希望我們能在天上繼續做家人，做彼此的兄弟姐妹^_^～
