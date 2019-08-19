G.E.M.'s phone breaks down on birthday eve but stoppage allows singer to connect with family

The clock was ticking towards her 28th birthday but she did not receive any messages from her pals to wish her well.

It was not that Hong Kong pop singer G.E.M. is now shunned.

The fact was that no one could reach her on Thursday (Aug 15), via text or call, because her phone was not working.

That nightmare was later detailed by G.E.M., who posted from her computer that she was at first despondent over the connection loss.

But that disruption allowed her to connect - in a human way - with her family members at home.

She noted that the closer bonding was a rare occurrence which served only to remind her not to take family members for granted.

Since she could not be contacted by outsiders, she was not interrupted in her card session with family, allowing her to really listen to what everyone was talking.

In the past, she said she would be excited over the attention she would get at the stroke of midnight when her birthday kicked in, not realising that the occasion is also marked by people "right next to me".

Turning philosophical in her post, she observed that she feared over losing everything memorable in her phone but, in reality, "in front of my eyes are people" who can also bring her happiness.

G.E.M. added that she is now reminded that life is not only about finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

She said that when work consumes you, do you remember "who you started working so hard for and why?"

But her career has taken off though she reportedly has been in a dispute with her agency over her contract.

In November 2018, she was included in BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world.