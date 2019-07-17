Game Of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - The final season of Game Of Thrones smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods on Tuesday (July 16).

The conclusion to HBO's fantasy epic enraged fans but still trounced the competition, with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic - a distant second on 20 nominations for the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.

"Thrones" was already the most decorated fictional show in the awards' seven-decade history, and now has 161 nominations, according to the Television Academy website.

HBO's acclaimed drama Chernobyl placed third with 19, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse Saturday Night Live on 18.

The Television Academy's 24,000 members sifted through a record number of entries for this year's Emmys.

Final-round voting will now begin to pick winners who will be revealed at a glitzy Los Angeles show on Sept 22.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Game Of Thrones, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession, This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Barry, Fleabag, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Russian Doll, Schitt's Creek, Veep

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl, Escape At Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon, Sharp Objects, When They See Us

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House Of Cards