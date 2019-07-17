Game Of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - The final season of Game Of Thrones smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods on Tuesday (July 16).
The conclusion to HBO's fantasy epic enraged fans but still trounced the competition, with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic - a distant second on 20 nominations for the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.
"Thrones" was already the most decorated fictional show in the awards' seven-decade history, and now has 161 nominations, according to the Television Academy website.
HBO's acclaimed drama Chernobyl placed third with 19, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse Saturday Night Live on 18.
The Television Academy's 24,000 members sifted through a record number of entries for this year's Emmys.
Final-round voting will now begin to pick winners who will be revealed at a glitzy Los Angeles show on Sept 22.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Game Of Thrones, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession, This Is Us
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Barry, Fleabag, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Russian Doll, Schitt's Creek, Veep
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Chernobyl, Escape At Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon, Sharp Objects, When They See Us
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House Of Cards