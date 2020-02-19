Game for a new workout? Try battling a dragon

NEW YORK • Ms Tiffany Ruiz had tried various gyms, apps, workout routines and diets in an effort to get fit and lose weight. "None of them worked because none of them kept my interest," she said.

Now, she is working out at least four times a week, thanks to a video game.

In her bedroom, she sprints, stretches and performs knee lifts and shoulder presses, while battling a dragon and its toadies in Ring Fit Adventure, a new game from Japanese consumer tech giant Nintendo.

"I am so focused on beating the high score or conquering an enemy that before I know it, 30 minutes have passed," said Ms Ruiz, 26, who is studying to become a nursing assistant in Bakersfield, California.

Ring Fit Adventure is the latest effort by the video game industry to entice consumers to get up off the couch and become more active.

Developers are going for a dual-pronged strategy: to retain players by offering a physical twist on traditional gameplay and draw new ones like Ms Ruiz who hate the monotony of working out.

The campaign appeals to parents worried about the amount of time children spend glued to screens while sitting on a chair.

Fitness games make up just 1 per cent of the market, but the overall industry is steadily growing. Games now use motion sensors, smartwatches and even virtual reality to track a player's movement.

The gameplay has changed too.

Some games disguise fitness routines in the form of role-playing, dancing or other activities like running from zombies.

Others are fitness and health apps that lead users through workouts with game-like features such as scoreboards and multi-player options.

Nintendo's Wii game console brought exergaming into the mainstream in 2006. Its Wii Fit game incorporated a balance board so players burned calories through calisthenics and yoga.

"The Wii had the fastest adoption rate in the United States of any console in the first three years," said analyst Mat Piscatella from research firm NPD.

Nintendo's two main competitors, Microsoft and Sony, followed its lead, adding motion-detecting cameras to their consoles.

Since then, the industry has been overturned by the rise of mobile devices, which allow games to be played on the go.

In 2017, Nintendo introduced the Switch, which functions both as a traditional console and a hand-held device. It has since sold more than 52 million units.

"Part of the Switch is an acknowledgement that Nintendo's main competition is no longer just Microsoft and Sony, but Apple and Google too," said Mr Philip Tan, creative director of the MIT Game Lab.

Mr Bill Trinen, a senior director of product marketing at Nintendo, said the company wants to "create games that encourage people to get active and motivate them to stay active". He added that Nintendo hopes the role-playing adventure format would encourage people to play longer.

But whether exergames increase physical fitness is up for debate.

Critics have said they found the exercise routines underwhelming, and a study at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston found that Wii games did not help children meet daily exercise requirements.

Regardless of the fun factor, exergames are not without risks, said Ms Eefje Battel, a project manager at the Sports Innovation Campus at the Howest University of Applied Sciences in Bruges, Belgium.

One element that is missing in Ring Fit, she noted, is a coach to ensure that players are performing exercises correctly and safely. "If you are squatting, the system will measure movement up and down, but it won't track posture," she said.

Nintendo is hoping Ring Fit will become a top-selling game as Wii Fit did in its heyday.

Said Mr Piscatella: "What makes Nintendo unique is its willingness to push boundaries, and when Nintendo is really weird, it is at its best.

"Ring Fit Adventure could be the biggest thing or not. It's still hard to predict."

