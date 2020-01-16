Fresh drops in pop, rock and rap

In this regular column, The Straits Times highlights 10 music releases across various genres that came out in the past month.

Check out new albums, singles and music videos by Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and more.

1. POP/COUNTRY

YOU SHOULD BE SAD

Halsey

Capitol

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube

Halsey's latest single is the last one before she releases her third album, Manic, where this song is collected.

The American pop singer, who straddles pop and country, has hinted on social media the song is about the infidelity of her ex-boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy.

2. POP/R&B

YUMMY

Justin Bieber

Def Jam

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube Yummy, the new song from Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, is the lead single from his upcoming fifth album, which is expected to be released in March.

Driven by pop-trap rhythms and containing a distinct R&B sound, the sensual tune is believed to be a tribute to his wife Hailey Bieber - "yummy" is his term of endearment for her.

3. POP/DANCE

RARE

Selena Gomez

Interscope

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube

American pop star Selena Gomez tweeted that her third solo album, Rare, is her "diary from the past few years". It comes five years after her last full-length release, Revival (2015).

The new album includes the two singles she released in October last year, Look At Her Now and Lose You To Love Me, as well as collaborations with artists such as rappers-singers Kid Cudi (A Sweeter Place) and 6lack (Crowded Room).

4. POP

CHANGES

Lauv

Awal

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube

American singer-songwriter Lauv is releasing more and more songs from his upcoming debut album, How I'm Feeling, which is set to be released in March.

Changes, a ballad, is one of the nine songs he has put out so far, and as he explains on social media, "2020 is about changing for the better so I made a song about it".

5.POP

CHILLS

Why Don't We

Atlantic Records

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube

American boy band Why Don't We - comprising Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson and Jonah Marais - ended last year with a new single, Chills.

Within 24 hours of its release on Dec 30, the song had shot to No. 1 on the US iTunes chart.

The group was in Singapore to perform at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands in November.

6. ELECTROPOP

SEEKING THRILLS

Georgia

Domino

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube Seeking Thrills is the second album from British electropop act Georgia.

The singer, songwriter and producer, whose real name is Georgia Rose Harriet Barnes, is the daughter of Neil Barnes, one-half of British electronic veterans Leftfield.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2015.

7. INDIE ROCK/ ART ROCK

MAKING A NEW WORLD

Field Music

Memphis Industries

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube

British band Field Music's seventh album, Making A New World, is a concept work with 19 songs that centre on the after-effects of World War I.

The album grew out of a project commissioned by Britain's Imperial War Museum.

8. INDIE ROCK

WALKING LIKE WE DO

The Big Moon

Fiction

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube

British indie rock band The Big Moon's second album, Walking Like We Do, sees them collaborating with Grammy Award-winning record producer Ben H. Allen, who has worked with the likes of Gnarls Barkley and Walk The Moon.

The quartet, fronted by singer-songwriter Juliette Jackson, released its debut album, Love In The 4th Dimension, in 2017.

9. ELECTRONIC/ POP/METAL

I DISAGREE

Poppy

Sumerian Records

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube

American YouTube personality and singer Poppy has released her third album, I Disagree, and it is a genre-bending and theatrical piece of work.

Self-proclaimed as a "post-genre" album, it sees her delve heavily into metal, while also straddling other styles such as industrial, pop and electronic.

10. HIP-HOP

JACKBOYS

Travis Scott

Epic/Cactus Jack

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it on: YouTube

American rapper Travis Scott's new EP, Jackboys, is a compilation of seven songs featuring artists signed to his music label, Cactus Jack Records.

The EP, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, includes songs such as Highest In The Room, which features Spanish singer Rosalia and American rapper Lil Baby, and made its debut in October last year at the top of the US singles charts.

