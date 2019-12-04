Free screenings of local films in Cathay Cineplexes for Singaporeans and PRs

SINGAPORE - A new scheme will let Singaporeans and permanent residents enjoy free film screenings in cinemas.

Content producer mm2 Entertainment and exhibitor Cathay Cineplexes have announced the Go Local Go Cinema initiative, which allows moviegoers free passes to three local films to be screened in Cathay cinemas.

According to a spokesman from mm2 Asia, the parent company of mm2 Entertainment and Cathay Cineplexes, at least three original films that tell local stories in local languages will be specially produced under the plan.

More details about the scheme, such as how the public can participate and the release dates of the films, will be announced next year.

The first film announced under the Go Local Go Cinema scheme is a heart-warming drama from Singapore film-maker Chai Yee Wei (That Girl In Pinafore, 2013; Twisted, 2011).

Given the working title of Writing Letters, the mostly-Mandarin feature tells the story of an illiterate man who seeks a neighbour's help in penning letters to his daughter studying abroad.

Details of the other films, which are expected to be full-length features, will be announced at a later date.

Mr Ng Say Yong, chief content officer of mm2 Entertainment, says: "We believe in local stories that can only be told by local film-makers, and the best way to truly savour these stories is on the big screen.

"The cinema has the ability to elevate a good story and is still one of the favourite venues for an audience to experience the full impact of audio and visual storytelling."