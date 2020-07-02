Fox News fires anchor Ed Henry after sexual misconduct investigation

LOS ANGELES - The latest public figure to come under fire for past sexual misconduct is Fox News' anchor, Ed Henry.

The America's Newsroom anchor was fired from Fox News following the completion of a sexual misconduct investigation, the network announced on Wednesday (July 1).

He was put under scrutiny after the network received a complaint late last month from a former employee's attorney regarding Henry's "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago."

The 48-year-old who co-hosted the news show with broadcaster Sandra Smith, denies all the allegations.

"Ed Henry denies the allegations referenced in Fox's announcement this morning and is confident that he will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum," his lawyer, Catherine Foti, told USA TODAY in a statement.

In an email that Fox News chief executive officer Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace wrote to their employees, America's Newsroom will see "rotating anchors" filling in for Henry until a permanent replacement was decided.

"Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination," the email said. "We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees."

According to CNN, Henry joined Fox in 2011 after seven years at CNN. He covered the Obama administration as Fox's chief White House correspondent. He was later responsible for most of the network's coverage of Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.

Before serving as co-anchor on America's Newsroom, he filled in as a guest co-host of Fox & Friends, a morning news show.