Former TV star Ivy Lee returns to Singapore to catch up with actor friends

Ivy Lee gave up fame and relocated to Hong Kong after the Singapore TV actress got married in 1997 and started a family.

In a rare return to Singapore, she has posted a photo of her catching up with former actor colleagues Hong Huifang, Chen Xiuhuan, Huang Biren, Yvonne Lim and Chen Hanwei.

"So happy to be home and a wonderful catch-up with my dear friends," Lee, 46, captioned the photo.

Actress Aileen Tan posted a comment that she could not join the gang because she had a flu and that she did not want to put Lee's children at risk.

Lee, who has four children with producer-director husband Raymond Choy, moved to Hong Kong 10 years ago because of his work commitments in China. She quit her job even though she was a three-time Best Actress winner and was a fan favourite.

The reunion got Chen Hanwei to post his festive-season wish.

He wrote: "I hope I can work with all of you again, the audience misses you.

"It has been a really long time since I acted with the five of you.

"To be able to find wonderful acting partners, that's easier said than done.

"If the six of us can act as a family, how wonderful it will be."

Lee also satisfied her hunger for Singapore food, posting photos with actors Yao Wenlong and Terence Cao.