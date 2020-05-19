Former Taiwanese child star Xiao Binbin to marry for the third time

Remember 1980s Taiwanese child star Xiao Binbin?

The boy, whose real name is Wen Chao-yu, rose to fame after starring in the TV serial Star Knows My Heart (1983).

Now 40, Wen made the news recently for getting married - for the third time.

The father of three boys told Taiwan's Apple Daily on Monday (May 18) that he had registered his marriage with make-up artist Nguyen Thi Huong, 27, from Vietnam, in January. He said they have dated for more than a year after he knew her through a friend when he was operating a photo studio.

He said they had to go through an interview with the Taipei representative office in Vietnam before completing the marriage procedure as this was a cross-border marriage.

Wen said he was originally planning to go to Vietnam this month to complete the interview, but had to postpone the trip to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His trip to Vietnam in July or August to take wedding photos has also been postponed for now.

Wen said he will hold a wedding dinner in Taiwan, but it will be on a smaller scale as this is his third marriage.

"In Vietnam, it will be a wedding dinner of at least 50 tables," he said. "But we have to see the situation now as big gatherings are currently banned."

The news of his marriage comes after Wen had said earlier this year that he planned to get married a year later after he has finished servicing a NT$7 million housing loan.

He had admitted to dating Ms Huong after posting photos of the two of them on Facebook on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

Wen said his latest marriage has the blessings of his two older sons, child stars Xiaoxiao Bin, 15, and Mini Bin, 13, from his first marriage to Ms Huang Mei-ling. He also has a seven-year-old son from his second marriage to Ms Chen Yi-chun. Both Ms Huang and Ms Chen are not from the entertainment industry.