Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend

SINGAPORE - Former radio DJ turned businessman Daniel Ong is getting hitched again.

The 43-year-old proposed to his girlfriend Fay Tan - an artist and founder of her own art studio Art Chamber - while on holiday in the Maldives at Club Med Finolhu Villas.

The couple is currently there on vacation.

Ong posted about his successful proposal on Thursday (Aug 22) on his Instagram and said that he had been planning the big moment since two months ago.

He added: "No cameras, no flash mob, no big public proposal... just us."

Ms Tan also posted about the proposal on Instagram, with a picture of her wearing the engagement ring.

She said: "My random man popped a not so random question! Of course my answer is yes, I love you so much."

This will be Ong's second marriage. He was previously married to host and actress Jaime Teo, 42. The two founded the successful cupcake chain Twelve Cupcakes together and later sold the business.

They got divorced in 2016 after nine years of marriage and co-parent their nine-year-old daughter Renee. The trio had appeared together in an Instagram post earlier this year, celebrating Renee's birthday.

Related Story Daniel Ong and Allan Wu enjoying success in work and love

Ms Tan, who is in her 30s, also has a four-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The soon-to-be-wed couple are affectionate on social media and often post photos of their dates, including outings with both their children.