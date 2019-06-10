Former Malaysian child star, 29, marries 71-year-old businessman

He is 71 and she is 29 but Malaysian netizens have cheered their wedding.

They feel that if the couple's hearts are set on making their union work, Mr Tai Huat Chang, president of G.E. Mining, and former child star Samantha Ee Kai Chee can look forward to marital bliss.

Ms Ee was part of Four Golden Princess, a musical group popular among children in the 1990s.

The duo celebrated their new life with friends and family at an event held in hotel W Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (June 5).

Ms Ee's former bandmates also turned up, reported Malaysian newspaper Star.

The four shared stories of their musical days on stage though they did not sing.

"It's been 12 years (since the group disbanded) and we are once again standing on stage together, (but) without song or dance, only wishing you happiness. I know you will be happy," posted Princess alumnus Ginger Keong Hueh Chin.

Ms Ee, who is said to be pregnant and expected to give birth in September, also made some lottery punters happy.

The number 2971 - referring to the ages of the married couple - struck the second prize in the Saturday draw.