Former Korean girl group 9Muses singer Moon Hyuna announces pregnancy

Moon Hyuna, a former singer with Korean girl group 9Muses singer, has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant.

"I have two hearts in me. Omg I'm gonna be a MOTHER!!" the 33-year-old wrote on Sunday (March 22). She posted a video showing an ultrasound of her baby moving and the sound of its heartbeat.

The video also gave fans hints about details of Moon's pregnancy. At the end of the video, Moon had put the words "Let's meet in June" and added a baby boy emoji, suggesting the baby's gender and due date.

The hashtags in Moon's caption also suggest that her baby would named Bandi and that she is currently 27 weeks pregnant.

Since the video was posted, it has gained more than 16,000 views. Former 9Muses group mate Son Sung-ah even commented: "Let's meet healthy."

Moon first joined 9Muses in 2010 as a replacement for Jaekyung, a member who decided to leave the nine-member group. Moon eventually left 9Muses in 2016 due to her contract with the group's label Star Empire Entertainment expiring. She married her long-time boyfriend, an unnamed businessman, in 2017.

Moon is currently a solo artist with Korean entertainment agency Daynite Records and has released songs such as Stress Free and Cricket Song.