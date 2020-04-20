Former Hong Kong actress Chingmy Yau's 18-year-old daughter draws attention online

Remember Chingmy Yau, a leading Hong Kong actress in the 1980s and 1990s who was known for her sexy image? She starred in many movies, from Stephen Chow comedies like Royal Tramp (1992) to sexy thrillers like Naked Killer (1992).

Yau, now 51, bowed out of the entertainment scene after marrying fashion mogul Sham Kar Wai and the couple went on to have three daughters.

Their eldest daughter, Sham Yuet, 18, has attracted much attention since she attended a Paris debutante ball last November. Netizens have commented on her resemblance to her mother.

On Sunday (April 19), Sham Yuet posted several photos of herself with different facial expressions on her Instagram account and the post drew more than 7,000 likes in the space of four hours. It has more than 9,400 likes as of Monday afternoon.

Sham Yuet, who has more than 136,000 Instagram followers, has walked the runway of the London Fashion Week and appeared on the cover of magazines such as Elle.

Yau and her husband has two other daughters - Sham Yat, 15, and Sham Sing, nine.