Former employees describe the set of The Ellen Degeneres Show as a 'toxic work environment'

LOS ANGELES - Last Thursday (July 16), Buzzfeed News published an explosive report exposing the realities of working on set at The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Describing the work place as a 'toxic work environment', former employees shared shocking anecdotes of bullying, racism and intimidation.

According to Us Weekly, a source "connected to the talk show's production" said staff have been "calling and texting each other about the story" which has been widely read.

"They're loving that the truth - which has been an open secret for years in the industry - is finally receiving more interest," the source added.

While Ellen has yet to make an official statement, executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner said, in a joint statement to Buzzfeed News, that they take the stories of their employees "very seriously."

Saying that they have "strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment," they added that they were "truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience."

The executive producers also took full responsibility for the accusations, saying: "For the record, the day-to-day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realise, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."