Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58

Former actress Lin Liyun, who acted alongside the likes of Huang Wenyong and Chen Tianwen in local television serials in the 1980s, died of illness on Saturday (Dec 14), Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported.

She was 58.

She was diagnosed in 2010 with multiple system atrophy, progressive neuro-degenerative disorder, and had had to use a wheelchair since 2014, she told Shin Min Daily News in an interview in 2015.

Lin was a familiar face in Channel 8 drama serials in the 1980s, memorably acting as a detective along the late Huang, who died in 2013 at age 60, in drama serial CID 83 (1983).

She was one of the main characters along with Chen and Li Wenhai in The Young Heroes (1985), a show set in Republican China featuring warlords and soldiers.

While she gradually faded from television screens after the 1980s, she acted in 2006 drama serial Family Matters, a legal drama starring Ivy Lee and Thomas Ong.

Lin also appeared at the Star Awards in 2007, alongside other former 1980s television actresses such as Ye Sumei and Fu Shuiyu.

It was mentioned in her 2015 interview with Shin Min that Lin and her husband had three children.

Lin’s death follows that of local television actor Bai Yan, who died at the age of 100 in August this year.