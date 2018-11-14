Final season of Game Of Thrones to premiere in April, says HBO, in new trailer

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - HBO's hit Emmy-winning drama Game Of Thrones will debut its eighth and final season starting in April, the network announced in a trailer released online on Tuesday (Nov 13).

The video featured footage from previous seasons to recap the costly battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of the fictional kingdom of Westeros.

The network did not reveal a specific date for the final season's premiere.

Game Of Thrones, which has won multiple Emmy awards, is HBO's biggest hit ever with some 30 million viewers in the United States and an army of devoted fans worldwide.

Related Story What we know about the Game Of Thrones epic final season

Several spinoffs of the series are in the works.

HBO, owned by AT&T, said in June that it had given a pilot order to a prequel that will take place thousands of years before the events of the current series.