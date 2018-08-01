Film: Republic of Food, comedy about Singaporeans' love of food, to be released to mark National Day

SINGAPORE - Film-maker Kelvin Tong will release a comedy about the Singaporeans and local food to mark National Day.

The movie, Republic Of Food, stars Adrian Pang and Yeo Yann Yann as a couple learning to live in a dystopia where everyone's favourite dishes are banned because of a food-borne virus.

Produced by Tong's Boku Films and the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), the film will be screened at selected Cathay cinemas from Aug 16.

The film, which will have mostly English dialogue, puts a focus on the love of food as a trait that binds everyone, regardless of how deep they have sunk their roots in Singapore.

Tong, 45, had worked as a mentor to young film-makers on the MCI's Project Lapis Sagu short film competition. The project, launched in 2016, was aimed at creating works that celebrate greater cohesion between locals and recent arrivals.

That experience, coupled with his desire to make a food-themed film, inspired the screenplay for Republic Of Food, he told The Straits Times.

"Xenophobia is not isolated to blue collar people - lots of managers and white collar professionals have it too", he says.

In the film, when everyone has to eat a flavourless synthetic product called PHood to say alive, people of all backgrounds come together in secret, risking punishment, to enjoy real food, such as garlic-fried bean sprouts.

Taking up roles are the American-born Bobby Tonelli and the China-born Jeffrey Xu. Patricia Mok, Shane Mardjuki, Suresh Subash, Oon Shu An, Alexandra Tan and Prakasam Silvarajoo also feature in the film. Food writer KF Seetoh appears as the leader of the underground food club.

The 100-minute film will premiere National Day weekend, Aug 10 and 11, at Chijmes. Seats for that event have all been taken.

The Cathay screenings from Aug 16 will be made available at standard ticket prices.