Coronavirus pandemic

Faye Wong, JJ Lin in star-studded 3-day e-concert

Singers Faye Wong and Chang Shilei on Monday performed Another Paradise, a song from Wong's 1997 self-titled album.
Singers Faye Wong and Chang Shilei on Monday performed Another Paradise, a song from Wong's 1997 self-titled album.PHOTO: BELIEVE IN THE FUTURE/YOUKU
Published
51 min ago

BEIJING • In the new Covid-19 world, e-concerts have become a norm, with celebrities including Sam Hui and Aaron Kwok livestreaming performances.

The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Hong Kong singer Faye Wong. She is one of the headliners of Believe In The Future, a three-day online benefit concert for Covid-19 front-line workers.

More than 100 performers, including Coco Lee, JJ Lin, and Karen Mok, have signed up for the concert which can be viewed on various Chinese platforms including Live China, Youku, and Weibo.

On Monday, the first night of the concert, Faye Wong and Chinese singer Chang Shilei sang Another Paradise. The song is from Wong's 1997 self-titled album.

The 50-year-old songstress said: "We changed the lyrics a bit. I hope this brings everyone some comfort and encouragement".

The duo ended the song by encouraging viewers to soldier on.

The performance touched many, with one netizen commenting: "I cried listening to this".

Other highlights included a duet between Malaysian singer Gary Chaw and Hong Kong singer William Chan, and a performance by Hong Kong singer G.E.M.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 06, 2020, with the headline 'Faye Wong, JJ Lin in star-studded 3-day e-concert'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content