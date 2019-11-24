Fashion moments from the Golden Horse and Golden Rooster Awards

It was a showdown between two major Mandarin entertainment awards ceremonies last Saturday (Nov 23), as the Golden Horse and Golden Rooster awards went head to head.

Taipei's Golden Horse Awards, long seen as the Oscars of the Mandarin cinema, was snubbed by Chinese authorities this year after a film-maker made a speech onstage last year supporting Taiwanese independence.

Reconciliation next year seems difficult too, as several Golden Horse Award winners this year made speeches directly expressing support for Hong Kong's democracy protests.

While Chinese stars and many Hong Kong stars were banned from competing for the Golden Horse, they showed up in full force for China's own awards ceremony - the Golden Rooster Awards - which was held in Xiamen on the same day as the Taipei show.

Family drama So Long, My Son was the big winner of the night taking home best script writer, actor and actress.

Here are the fashion highlights of the two events.

Golden Horse Awards

Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann picked up Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards for her performance in Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen's Wet Season.

She wore a red strapless dress with diagonal stripes across the torso on the red carpet but changed into a sleek black dress with a cold shoulder design for the ceremony.



Actress Yeo Yann Yann in her red and black outfits at the award ceremony. PHOTOS: AFP, TAIPEI GOLDEN HORSE FILM FESTIVAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE



The Golden Horse Awards' Best Supporting Actor and Actress Liu Kuan-ting and Winnie Chang both took risks with their outfits. Liu was in a bold red double-breasted suit with a patterned black shirt.

The heavily pregnant Chang jazzed up a simple white dress with a armour-like breastplate on one side of her dress and silver jewellery on her arm.



Best Supporting Actress Winnie Chang and Actor Liu Kuan-ting holding their Golden Horse Awards. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Malaysian actress Angelica Lee Sinje, who was nominated for Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards, went for a sexy ensemble on the red carpet when she showed up in a see-through laser-cut white dress, flaunting her good figure and the black undergarments she had on.



Actress Angelica Lee Sinje in her white gown at the awards ceremony. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Taiwanese actress Ding Ning looked more cosplay than red carpet when she showed up for the Golden Horse Awards wearing horns like those of the Disney character Maleficent, played most recently by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.



Taiwanese actress Ding Ning with horns similar to that of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie's Maleficent. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



She paired the headgear with a similarly Jolie-esque black dress with a high slit on one side.

Golden Rooster Awards

Chinese actress Yong Mei took home the Best Actress award for her role in So Long, My Son as a mother dealing with the loss of her only son at the Golden Rooster Awards.

She looked every bit a winner in a royal blue dress with embroidery detail at the waist.

Chinese actress Liu Shishi showed up at the Golden Rooster Awards in this dreamy confection of a white dress from haute couture label Georges Chakra.



Chinese actress Liu Shishi in her white dress. PHOTO: WEIBO



Popular Chinese actress Yang Mi and The Story Of Yanxi Palace star Qin Lan pose on the red carpet of the Golden Rooster Awards. Yang sported a bright red dress with a high slit and curly black waves for her hair.

Qin was in a glittery strapless dress with a colour gradient effect and styled her hair in a pulled back low ponytail.



Chinese actress Yang Mi and The Story Of Yanxi Palace star Qin Lan on the red carpet of the Golden Rooster Awards. PHOTO: WEIBO



Chinese actress Li Bingbing took the unconventional route, eschewing princess gowns for a belted checkered get-up paired with knee-high boots.



Chinese actress Li Bingbing in her unconventional gown. PHOTO: WEIBO



She was on the red carpet with singer and actor Lu Han who appeared spiffy in a suit with a skinny tie.