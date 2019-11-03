Fans of ex-Monsta X singer Wonho stage sit-in in bid to get him reinstated in boy band

Wonho's agency has dropped him after he was said to have taken drugs and owed money.

But fans of the 26-year-old singer, who quit South Korean boy band Monsta X after the allegations surfaced, are ramping up the fight to get him reinstated to the group.

After beseeching Starship Entertainment to give him a second chance, some 300 of them turned up at midnight on Sunday (Nov 3) for a sit-in to voice their displeasure.

Wonho, who has been accused by actress Jung Da-eun of owing her money and smoking marijuana in 2013, has issued an apology over his "immature moments and faults", and vowed to reflect on his past behaviour.

He is the latest artist to be swept up in a K-pop scandal that broke early this year, with other names like BigBang singer Seungri and FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon also forced to exit show business.

Wonho's fall from grace comes at a bad time for his group.

They rolled out a new album on Oct 28, but instead of focusing on promotional activities, the other members now find the spotlight taken away by Wonho's scandal.

Jung has also revealed that he sold items that he allegedly stole from her.

Meanwhile, netizens are divided over the effectiveness of the sit-in.

But one person wrote: "This isn't just about getting Wonho back, it's also more than that. Companies need to start standing by their idols, rather than letting allegations destroy careers."