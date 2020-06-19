Fann Wong goes on baking spree at home

SINGAPORE - Like many stuck at home during the circuit breaker, local Ah Jie Fann Wong is spending her time baking for her family.

The 49-year-old actress, who is married to Malaysia-born actor Christopher Lee and has a five-year-old son Zed with him, has been regularly posting pictures of her home-made baked goods such as naan, gula melaka pandan cake, castella cake and brioche.

She even attempted to make the French baguette, known to be a challenging bread for home bakers.

On Thursday (June 18), she posted a hyperlapse video of herself making the baguettes on Instagram, with instructions on how to bake the bread in the caption. Fans thanked her for sharing the recipe video.

She also posted a photo of herself with her baguettes last Sunday (June 14). It attracted many comments from celebrity friends like Hong Huifang and Belinda Lee, who expressed their admiration for her baking skills.

Her 48-year-old hubby also left a cheeky comment: "You can open a bakery right now! Do you need any employees?"