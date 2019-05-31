Famous Taiwanese bakery Wu Pao Chun opens at Capitol Piazza

SINGAPORE - The famous Wu Pao Chun bakery from Taiwan opened on Friday (May 31) at Capitol Piazza.

Its highly anticipated opening here is a joint venture with the BreadTalk Group, which has an 80 per cent stake in the business.

The two companies entered into a similar partnership in March last year to operate bakeries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

The outlet was bustling when The Straits Times visited at 4pm and timings were posted for when the batches of the popular breads - Lychee Rose Royale and Red Wine Longan, priced at $20.80 a loaf - would be out.

The outlet operates from 8.30am to 9pm daily, but the two award-winning loaves first come out around 11.30am every day, said the staff.

Wu Pao Chun, which is named after its founder, operates three flagship stores in the Taiwanese cities of Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung.

Mr Wu was introduced to the BreadTalk Group about five years ago by Din Tai Fung chief executive Yang Jihua, before the partnership with BreadTalk was inked.



Wu Pao Chun's Taiwan Litchi Rose bread, famously known as its champion bread, won first prize in 2010 at the Masters de la Boulangerie or Bakery Masters in Paris and was instrumental in catapulting Mr Wu to fame. PHOTO: WU PAO CHUN



Other items available include red bean toast ($5.20); Chocolate OO ($2.20); and a Singapore-inspired Satay Satay ($3.50) bun with satay sauce, onions and cheese. Pair the breads with soy milk (from $2.80), coffee (from $3.30) or tea ($2.20), which the bakery also sells.

Pineapple cakes ($30 for 12 pieces) and financier ($20.80 for eight pieces) gift boxes are also available.