EXO's Kai and Black Pink's Jennie reportedly dating

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - There might be a new power couple in K-pop on the horizon as reports have revealed EXO's Kai and Black Pink's Jennie are dating.

The singers, from two of K-pop's most popular groups, were seen walking while holding hands in a park in Mapo-gu in Seoul, Dispatch reported Tuesday morning (Jan 1).

Pictures obtained by the media outlet show the two going for a drive around Sangam-dong before having a stroll at Haneul Park where the two were seen layered up in a coat and a scarf to brace for the cold.

The report also said Kai drove all the way to where Jennie lives with a gift he bought from Hawaii, where his group EXO visited earlier this month.

Following the news Tuesday, SM Entertainment told Yonhap News Agency that the two have "positive feelings" toward each other.

YG Entertainment, however, was kept in the dark about the relationship, according to multiple reports.

Kai's Instagram post on Nov 25 shows him standing in the dark at what appears to Haneul Park, which Dispatch says is a photo taken by Jennie.

The Instagram post has been showered with comments congratulating the new couple, with some fans showing disappointment.

One fan wrote: "If the rumor is true, be happy with each other." Another fan asked in disbelief: "So it was Jennie who took this photo?"

Twitter also erupted with hashtags related to the reported relationship dominating the Twitter trends list in Seoul on the first day of 2019.

Jennie was trending even in Canada, with over 350,000 tweets posted about the Black Pink singer.

One Twitter user quipped "I guess Jennie isn't going solo," seemingly referring to her song "Solo" where the singer proclaims she's a "shining solo".

On the same day last year, Dispatch surprised K-pop fans with the news that singer G-dragon was dating fellow singer Lee Joo-yeon, a former member of girl group After School.