Elvis Presley's only grandson Benjamin Keough dies aged 27

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Rock 'N' Roll legend Elvis Presley's only grandson died on Sunday (July 12), his mother Lisa Marie Presley's manager confirmed to AFP, with local media reporting the death as an apparent suicide.

Benjamin Keough, 27, was found in Calabasas near Los Angeles from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police sources told TMZ.

Manager Roger Widynowski gave no details about the death, saying that singer Lisa Marie - Elvis's only child from his marriage to actress Priscilla Presley - was "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated".

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Mr Widynowski said, adding that Lisa Marie, who has three other children, was "trying to stay strong" for her daughters.

Keough seldom appeared in public, but the few photos of him showed his strong resemblance to his grandfather.

Lisa Marie, 52, had described Keough's resemblance to Elvis as "just uncanny." Keough is her son with ex-husband, musician Danny Keough.

TMZ reported Keough was a musician who had done some acting and had attended the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death at the star's former home Graceland in Memphis in 2017.

Elvis died in 1977 aged 42.