Elon Musk names his baby X Æ A-12

LOS ANGELES: The founder of aerospace manufacturer Space X, Elon Musk, and his musician girlfriend Grimes lit up the Internet when they announced that their newborn son's name was X Æ A-12 Musk.

The duo announced the unusual name on Twitter following the baby boy's birth on May 4. However, the state of California does not seem too supportive of this decision.

Mr Matt Conens, from the Office of Public Affairs of the California Department of Public Health, wrote in an e-mail to USA Today: "A name like 'X Æ A-12' would not be allowed. Vital records must be completed with the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language and appropriate punctuation such as hyphens, apostrophes, periods, and commas."

After Musk announced the birth of the child Monday, Grimes tweeted a full breakdown of the name on Tuesday, May 5.

"•X, the unknown variable

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+ (A=Archangel, my favourite song) (metal rat)"

However, Grimes made a mistake in her tweet, which Musk corrected.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

"SR-71, but yes," he wrote in a comment.

Musk broke down the pronunciation of the name on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, hosted by American comedian and television host Joe Rogan.

The podcast, which aired on Thursday, May 7, explained how the X is pronounced "like the letter, X" Æ is pronounced "ash," and A-12 is said how it appears.

Thus "X-Ash-A".