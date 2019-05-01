Ellen DeGeneres suffers bad hair day at salon

LOS ANGELES - Even celebrities can have a bad hair day despite getting top treatment at a pricey salon.

On Monday (April 29), Ellen DeGeneres did not brush off speculation about her new hairstyle, but cut to the chase with her full confession.

"You may have noticed my hair is a little bit blonder today than usual and a little bit shorter than usual and that's because I had my hair done over the weekend.

"And by over the weekend, I mean the entire weekend."

DeGeneres, 61, said when she checked the mirror, she did not like the results.

"It was like orange and pink and purple... not only was it a weird colour, it was damaged.

"I would touch my head and my hair was falling out. My hair was so embarrassed, it didn't want anything to do with my head and said: 'I'm getting out of here.'"

She could have worn a hat to cover up, but chose another team of colourists to do a rescue job, leading to the shorter, blonder look.

According to the Daily Mail, her hair has to be treated with care for the next few weeks after the damage caused by the dyes.

"I can't touch it, I'm not allowed to wash it," she told her studio audience on Monday.

"Today, I should be fine if I don't sneeze or blink."