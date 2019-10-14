Eleanor Lee says mum Quan Yifeng pawned watch to pay hospital bill when she was born

An earthquake struck while TV host Quan Yifeng was pregnant with daughter Eleanor Lee in Taiwan in 1999.

Recalling the incident in an online post, Lee, who turned 20 on Oct 12, said her mother was alone, with "her grandma and uncle not at home".

She said a terrified Quan broke into tears while sitting on the floor and praying that her pregnancy would not be affected.

Lee, who has made in-roads as an actress in China and whose father is Singapore actor Peter Yu, added that her birth was also full of drama.

When Taiwan-born Quan, who divorced Yu in 2008, knew it was time to go to the hospital, she went alone, using her motorbike.

There was one immediate complication - she had no money to get admitted.

She had to go home where she found a watch that "her only friend" had given to her and pawned it.

"Then she went back to the hospital."

More hurdles came her way.

Despite being in labour for 24 hours, Quan still could not give birth so the medical team "had to operate on her".

Money was tight so she opted to leave the hospital, using whatever she had left to pay for "me to be hospitalised for a few days".

Lee revealed that she actually had to be warded longer because she had severe asthma.

"Four days later, my mum came to the ward... wrapped me in a blanket and carried me away."

A nurse shouted to Quan that she could not bring home the baby.

Quan stood her ground, stating: "I have no money. Do you still want to take care of the baby?"

Quan herself has also posted about that trying period.

When Lee turned 18, Quan revealed that she ate "only one bun a day" and used the cheapest formula, only to discover later that the milk powder was targeted at adults.

With no money for disposable diapers, she had to wash more than 20 nappies a day.

"Today you are 18 and an adult. Mum is telling you about what happened and giving you the watch that saved our lives," Quan wrote then.

Now, Lee, who took the surname of her godfather, celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee, wants Quan to retire and be with her in China, noting that the past 20 years have been hard on her mum.

Quan, 45, despite winning awards for her show-hosting, has also made the news with her quick temper which saw her being hauled to court in 2011 over an altercation with a taxi driver.

While Quan may project a tough-as-nails persona, Lee said the woman out of the public eye is, like any human, subject to bouts of emotional turbulence.

"She would cry in the toilet and never let me see her tears," Lee said.

With her daughter in China, Quan does not often cope well with the absence.

"She will go to my room to smell my clothes and lie on my bed and cry," Lee added.

While Quan seems to be a social butterfly, in real life, Lee said her mum does not "have many friends, and she has never been good at socialising".

Lee, who has more than eight million followers on her Weibo account, now wants to change things around.

"It's time for you to retire," she wrote, asking Quan to relocate.

"It's time for me to take care of you," said Lee, who, in 2017, went up on stage to sing a song dedicated to her mum when the latter won an All-Time Favourite Artiste award.