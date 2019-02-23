Eleanor Lee: 7 things to know about actor Peter Yu's estranged daughter

SINGAPORE - Actor Peter Yu is in the news again, but for a different reason - he is promoting the award-winning local indie film A Land Imagined, where he played the lead.

In 2008, a high-profile divorce ended his 10-year marriage to actress and host Quan Yifeng. After that, he fell into depression and got hooked on gambling - racking up a debt of more than $100,000. The former MediaCorp actor has since moved onand remarried.

After the release of his new movie, he said neither his ex-wife nor his daughter, Eleanor Lee, have congratulated him. But he said they have decided to part ways amicably.

Here are some facts about his 19-year-old daughter, a star in China.

1. IT'S A GIRL!



The actress wrote a lengthy tribute to her daughter. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/QUAN YIFENG



Eleanor Lee's birth was anything but easy for Quan Yifeng.

When she gave birth to her daughter Eleanor in Taiwan in 1999, she suffered from both pre-natal and post-natal depression.

"During my pregnancy, my breasts were huge. But after Eleanor was born, I didn't have a drop of breast milk because I couldn't eat anything. I survived on just bread and a few mouthfuls of rice for a month. Whenever she cried, I'd cry too," she told The Straits Times in a 2005 interview.

After her daughter's 18th birthday in October 2017, Quan shared a lengthy post on Facebook about her experience.

She wrote that she experienced contractions on Oct 11, 1999, during the aftershocks of a major earthquake in Taiwan.

"The doctor said: Mum, you have no more strength, it's very dangerous, we need to do a C-section," she wrote.

It cost NT$100,000 (S$4,392), a sum she did not have at the time. She was alone, without any source of income, and was living on her savings.

She said she rushed home to retrieve a branded watch, which she then pawned before returning to the hospital.

The next day, she gave birth to her daughter - after 36 hours in labour.

"Today you are 18 and an adult," wrote Quan on her Facebook then.

"Mum is telling you about what happened and giving you the watch that saved our lives."

2. BIG IN CHINA



The then 17-year-old shared a photo of her admission notice on Instagram.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ELEANORLEEX



Here she may be known mostly as Quan's daughter. But in China, Lee is big - much bigger than her mother is in Singapore.

The star has over 8 million fans on microblogging site Weibo, China's version of Twitter.

In 2016, The Straits Times reported on her burgeoning fan base.

Her fans call their club Kai Xin Guo, which means "delight" and is a play on her Chinese name Kai Xin.

They welcome her at airports in China and set up social media accounts plastered with her photos, the report said.

Signed to Beijing Shen Yi Entertainment, she was admitted into the prestigious Beijing Film Academy in 2017, which has produced stars like Zhao Wei and Huang Xiaoming.

Her mother shared the news on Facebook, writing in Chinese: "Congratulations, mum definitely believes and supports your decision! Beijing Film Academy welcomes you. You will be a University student in September!"

"You must know... mum waited for so long before this blessing finally landed in our laps. Thank you for being my daughter."

The Beijing Film Academy, which was established in 1950, is said to be the largest such institution in Asia and touts itself as "the cradle of Chinese film producers" including Zhang Yimou and Chen Kaige.

3. FIRST TV LEAD ROLE AT 17

In October 2016, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that Lee had landed a leading role in a China idol drama, complete with a Web and a movie version.

The role in Solaso Bistro - which aired in early 2017 - set her up to reap as much as $1 million in pay.

The drama was about seven young women with completely different personalities.

It was based on Japanese drama A Restaurant With Many Problems, written by screenwriter Yuji Sakamoto, which aired in 2015.

4. WHY LEE?



Addy Lee, celebrity hairstylist and godfather to Eleanor Lee. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



Given their estranged relationship, it seems natural that Eleanor Lee did not take her biological father's surname. But why Lee?

It is the surname of celebrity hairstylist and Monsoon Hair Group chief executive Addy Lee, who is her godfather.

Mr Lee has styled the hair of local stars like Michelle Chia, Joanne Peh, Mark Lee, Bryan Wong and of course, Quan Yifeng.

Eleanor made the decision to adopt his surname in 2013 at her birthday party, organised by Mr Lee.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that after the birthday song had been sung, Eleanor said: "Thank you for scolding me, teaching me... when I grow up, I will be filial to you and take care of you. From today, you are no longer my Uncle Addy, you are my daddy."

He has been a constant source of support - even before her birth. The watch that Quan pawned in order to pay for her daughter's delivery was a gift from Mr Lee.

Eleanor was also talent scouted for her big break in 2015 - an Apple commercial in China - thanks to Mr Lee's showbiz contacts in the country.

5. SHE PAINTS TOO



Eleanor Lee and mum Quan Yifeng with the then 16-year-old's artwork done in collaboration with Chinese artist Wu Qiong. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



The Straits Times reported in November 2015 that Lee - then 16 - had collaborated with acclaimed Beijing-born artist Wu Qiong and produced two pieces of artwork worth $13,500 each.

"I'm always painting and drawing at home. My room is filled with so many art supplies that my mother is thinking of converting the guest-room into an art studio for me," she said with a grin.

"And I'm so happy I got the chance to work with Wu Qiong on these pieces. I'm really happy about them."

Her exhibition, Wu Qiong: Here And Now, opened at the Ode To Art gallery in Raffles City.

Her piece featured permanent marker abstract designs alongside Wu's signature paintings of human figures with their eyes closed and mouths agape.

Lee got to know Wu through her mother, who is a big fan of his art.

6. THE APPLE COMMERCIAL

This was the ad that introduced Lee, who was about to turn 16 at the time, to the gigantic China market - and her first step toward superstardom.

In the 90-second clip released on Apple China's website in February 2015, she played the role of a young girl who uses the tech giant's products to record a song for her grandmother.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the three-day shoot in Shanghai netted her a six-figure sum.

Acclaimed Hong Kong director Ann Hui had a hand in the commercial, which also involved award-winning cinematographer Christopher Doyle.

This would be the start of a successful and growing presence in China for the young star.

7. ACTING WITH A HEAVENLY KING



Eleanor Lee, the daughter of TV host Quan Yifeng, with Hong Kong star Leon Lai. PHOTO: ELEANOR LEE/INSTAGRAM



Hong Kong's Leon Lai emerged from a 23-year break from acting in television dramas in June 2017.

His lead role in the Chinese thriller Overseas Security Officer was announced in Yinchuan, China. His female lead? Lee, then 17.

Heavenly King Lai, 50, played a mystery man whose team helps China's consular staff in crises abroad.

Apple Daily reported that the drama would be filmed in China and Morocco.