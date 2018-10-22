Ed Sheeran to play at the National Stadium on April 26

SINGAPORE - British pop super star Ed Sheeran will be back next year to perform at the National Stadium on April 26.

Tickets start at $68 and will go on sale at 10am on Oct 25 via Sports Hub Tix at www.sportshubtix.sg. Concert hopefuls may also call 3158-7888 or purchase tickets at all SingPost outlets.

Tickets will also be available at the Sports Hub Tix Box Office at Kallang Wave Mall for the first day of general sale on Oct 25 and subsequently at the Indoor Stadium Box Office from Oct 26.

The show at the National Stadium will be his biggest show here yet, having previously played sold-out shows here at the 5,000-capacity Star Theatre in 2015 and two nights at the 10,000-capacity Indoor Stadium last year.

The National Stadium can hold around 50,000 spectators for concerts.

Sheeran, 27, will also play in South Korea at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park on April 21, and Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on April 28, as part of the Asian leg of his tour. More cities and dates are expected to be announced.

Earlier this year, he took home Best Pop Vocal Album for his 2017 album Divide, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for the track Shape of You at the Grammy Awards.