Ditch the phone, embrace boredom

Eating meals out with my son makes me feel I’m in some sort of Groundhog Day situation.

Every meal starts off the same way – with my son clamouring to use my smartphone while waiting for his food because “I have nothing to doooooo”, that last word whined out long and loud.

I try to resist handing my phone over to him, of course.

As a Responsible Parent, I know that excessive screen time is bad for children, making them cognitively lazy and unimaginative and causing bad eyesight and, possibly, brain damage.

Also, there’s nothing quite like the sight of a child bent over a device to make people silently judge you and slyly ask: “Do you set limits on his screen time?”

And, most importantly, if I give him my phone, what do I do while waiting for my food? Read a book?

But the boy never gives up without a fight. So I call for reinforcements and snap at my husband, who is on his phone.

“Oi!” I say. “Your son wants the phone.”

My husband looks up and says: “No lah, why don’t you read a book?” and then goes back to his phone.

Yes. The irony.

A root cause of this problem, our phone addiction, is that we – child and adult alike – have a deep fear of boredom.

Boredom is hard to live with. It makes you fidgety. You don’t know what to do with yourself.

And the most accessible cure for boredom, especially in those little pockets of idle time such as waiting for food or standing in a queue, is, of course, the phone.

Boredom can be a good thing, I know.

Reams of articles have been written about why it’s good for children to be bored because it forces them to be creative and think of activities to fill up their time.

And boredom allows the mind to wander, which can stimulate imagination and spur the development of thought processes.

And, it turns out, boredom is good for adults too.

In fact, according to Cal Newport’s book Deep Work, it’s important for people to not only embrace boredom, but to also stop distracting themselves from boredom through the use of gadgets which provide endless entertainment.

The book, which is about how to focus on work that requires intense concentration (such as writing this column), cites late Stanford communications professor Clifford Nass, who studied behaviour in the digital age.

He discovered that “once your brain has become accustomed to on-demand distraction, it’s hard to shake the addiction even when you want to concentrate”.

This means that, if you are used to turning to your device for entertainment the moment you have nothing to do, you’re going to have a constant urge to be distracted even while doing serious work.

The book also says: “To put this more concretely: if every moment of potential boredom in your life – say, having to wait five minutes in line or sit alone in a restaurant until a friend arrives – is relieved with a quick glance at your smartphone, then your brain has likely been rewired to a point where... it’s not ready for deep work.”

This alarmed me because that basically described me. I cannot wait for the lift without checking Facebook.

And the moment he has nothing to do, my son’s instinctive response is to ask for the phone to play a quick round of Hill Climb Racing.

So my son and I need to, at the very least, learn to put aside the device in those little pockets of idle time and learn to be at peace with ourselves without scrolling something.

We are taking baby steps.

For one thing, I’m trying not to take out my phone while waiting for the lift or train or standing in a queue. And no phones at the dinner table. For everyone. Even my husband. Even if he claims it’s work.

To while away the time during our phone-less downtime at the dinner table, we engage in conversation about school and life, ask one another deep and meaningful questions to understand one another better or play word games such as hangman on old-fashioned paper.

No, I kid. That’s only what I wish happened.

What I really do without the phone is twitch a lot and try to stop myself from hugging my knees and rocking back and forth for comfort. I suspect it’s the same for my husband.

Happily, our son seems to be taking it better than me, willingly doodling away the time on the pieces of paper I carry around to stop him from complaining.

Well, no one said embracing boredom was going to be easy. And I guess if the boredom really gets too, well, boring, we could always read a book.