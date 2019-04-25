Disney's Avengers: Endgame sets opening day record in China

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Marvel superhero movie Avengers: Endgame set an opening-day record in China with an estimated US$107.2 million (S$145 million) in ticket sales, distributor Walt Disney said on Wednesday (April 24).

Endgame is the final chapter of a story told across 22 Marvel films featuring popular characters such as Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow.

The movie earned rave reviews from critics and is expected to draw huge crowds as it debuts in the rest of the world this week.

As of Wednesday morning, 97 per cent of Endgame reviews collected by the Rotten Tomatoes website were positive.

The film picks up after last year's Avengers: Infinity War, when many of Marvel's big-screen superheroes appeared to turn to dust.

In Endgame, the survivors plot to kill the supervillain Thanos.